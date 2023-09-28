×

READER LETTER | Is Julius Malema mature enough to lead SA?

By READER LETTER - 28 September 2023 - 08:19
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Political analysts seem to have a special gift for seeing things in a special way that most of us do not have.

I was particularly intrigued when one analyst in a weekend newspaper seemed to think the ANC could stand a better chance to continue its rule if it formed some form of an alliance with the EFF; while he admits that Malema and Ramaphosa don’t see eye to eye and that nothing could please Malema more than to see Ramaphosa and his party relegated to the opposition benches.

Malema has made it clear to anyone who cares to listen that his vision for 2024 is an absolute outright win, which suggests that he has no ambition to be in a coalition government with anyone and I believe he knows what he is talking about.

We can’t deny that he is accorded some respect by some individuals and people in the justice system, as he always wins court cases brought against him.The big question is, under his rule as president, will the country be in safer hands than it has been in the past 29 years?

Is Malema and his party, the EFF, politically mature and ready to take this country to greater heights of progressive, good governance, that will ensure prosperity and stability for the country, with improved economic growth, employment opportunities, security and enhanced border controls to guard the sovereignty of the country?

Because these are the things that all the citizens of this country are longing for. May the best party win. We need God’s intervention more than we ever did.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

