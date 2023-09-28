×

Letters

READER LETTER | China can help African continent develop faster

By READER LETTER - 28 September 2023 - 08:24
Chinese president Xi Jinping attended the Brics leaders' meeting in South Africa and also co-chaired the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue with President Cyril Ramaphosa, File photo.
Image: Wiki Commons

Year in and year out, Africas government officials and leaders are migrating on first class tickets to China to be praise singers of Chinese excellence. The black leaders genuinely believe China is the answer to Africas problems that are mostly crafted by a me first, me everything, all the time mentality.

Africas governments presidents in tuxedos are yearly invited by Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron to be reprimanded and to toast international award-winning wines.

In 1937 Japan controlled a huge section of China and was subjected to harsh colonisation, but today China is admired by the world for its magnificent infrastructure, poverty eradication strategy, etc. The charismatic chairman Mao understood the deep pain of his people, inspirations, dreams, etc and had to enigmatically rise to the occasion to build super China. Today the Great Wall of China symbolises the resilient spirit of Chinese people.

Its for that courageous spirit that Africans should appoint Chinese officials to govern their countries for 50 years because the current trajectory indicates a sad story for Africa. Most black leaders who have been in power for decades have nothing to show except for private mansions and the latest Germany cars.

China with its meritocracy principles and enthusiastic workers will help Africa develop faster, as the current mindset of African leaders is not set on future development.

To recover 30 wasted years, SA should disgracefully adjourn our rainbow constitution and let 500 Chinese parliamentarians run the country under a Chinese appointed president.

Jerry Tsie, Pretoria 

Speech Bubbles

