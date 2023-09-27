×

READER LETTER | Why water department charged municipality

By READER LETTER - 27 September 2023 - 08:10
Image: 123RF/ Weerapat Kiatdumrong

On September 13, the department of water and sanitation opened a criminal case against Free State's Nketoana local municipality at Lindley police station for contravention of Section 19 (1) of the National Water Act, Act 36 of 1998.

The case was opened against the municipal manager for failing to prevent consistent pollution of water resources, adversely affecting the quality of water. The department issued notices and directives to Nketoana to prevent the raw sewage that flows from a non-functioning pump station into Vals River.

During a follow-up site inspection conducted in November 2020 it was observed that the Lindley Waste Water Treatment Works is non-operational and vandalised. It was further observed that the pump station meant to pump wastewater to the wastewater treatment works where the sewage water would be treated before it is released back into the stream has not been working. During a recent site inspection conducted in last month it was observed that pump stations 1 and 2 were also overflowing.

The department has given Nketoane municipality multiple opportunities to curb the pollution of the water source and consequently the case was opened.

Larry Crisp
Department of water & sanitation

