Mr President, we would like you to move away from the politics of Zimbabwe. SADC countries have said on the media that elections in Zimbabwe were not free, fair or credible.
Zimbabwe has only two political parties compared to us here in SA and that makes it easy for Zanu-PF to manipulate the results to go their way.
When SADC announced that those election were not fair, we wondered as South Africans why you attended the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. What pushed you to attend?
The influx of Zimbabweans in SA will never stop as long as you continue to embrace Zanu-PF atrocities. South Africans will bear the brunt and be called xenophobic because we are fighting for what is right for us. Mr President, we cannot allow undocumented immigrants to trample on our rights.
I am a concerned South African who fought the apartheid regime inside SA. I was never a refugee. Now I am afraid to walk the streets of Johannesburg due to these foreigners making our lives unbearable.
Mr President, put citizens first.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
READER LETTER | Embracing Zanu-PF rot makes my life a living hell in SA
Image: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters
