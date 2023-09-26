The SA parliament does not consider or deliberate on pensioner issues during its meetings. Even opposition parties do not show an interest in the plight of pensioners but come election time they’ll be running around seeking the pensioners for their votes.
Municipalities have a rebate on services for pensioners. It is zero rated and that is excellent. However, when it comes to electricity, which is very expensive, the zero rating is nonexistent. Pensioners only get 60KW and yet the monthly consumption for a pensioner in a two-roomed house is 700KW. The remaining 640KW the pensioner must pay for costs more than R1,000, which they must pay for from their R2,000 monthly grants.
Where is the Human Rights Commission in this regard? This is its fight.
How are pensioners expected to survive? Parliament must fight for us; we’re vulnerable and struggling to make ends meet. It’s about time someone fights for us because this is not the new SA we fought for.
Themba Brown, by email
READER LETTER | Plight of pensioners ignored by parliament
Image: 123RF/sondem
