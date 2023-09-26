×

Letters

READER LETTER | Naval officers who perished at sea paid ultimate sacrifice for country

26 September 2023 - 13:35
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above a submarine off Kommetjie on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

We are in mourning over the loss of three brave naval officers who perished in an attempted “vertical transfer” on SAS Manthatisi submarine off the coast of Kommetjie in Cape Town last week.

Our debt to these valiant mariners of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. We are indeed proud of our mariners who were ordinary South Africans trained to undertake extraordinary missions.

Serving in the navy is an unselfish calling. Brave men and women stepped forward, now some of them have perished on duty. Tamra Bolton once offered these profound words: “This is the day we pay homage to all those who did not come back. It is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”

We as a nation are united in mourning the loss of our courageous officers, who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation. Let their lives and supreme sacrifices be an inspiration for centuries to come. SA will remember your gallant contributions to the flag you served under.

Farewell, gone but not forgotten.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

