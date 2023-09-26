×

Letters

READER LETTER | Municipality makes empty promises of house for mother in need

26 September 2023 - 13:46
The informal settlement that boarders the Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Alaister Russell

An unfulfilled promise of a house by a municipality in Limpopo has left a mother of four living in limbo.

Mary Mabelane of GaManoke village near Burgersfort was promised the house by the mayor during his visit to the family in March.

Mabelane and her family live in a shack which doesn’t fully protect them from the elements, especially cold weather and rain. The rainy season is about to start.

Thomo Nkgadima, Burgersdorp

