READER LETTER | Praises of Buthelezi seek to negate truth about IFP atrocities

The conflict between the IFP and ANC started in the mid-80s, shortly after the formation of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The UDF was an offspring of the ANC to keep the freedom fight fires burning, that after its banning and that of other political parties (SACP, PAC and BCMA/Azapo).
The UDF resisted the IFP’s attempt to incorporate all townships in the then Natal province into the KwaZulu bantustan, which was led by Mangosuthu Buthelezi as chief minister.
As the SA government was willing to shove the townships into KwaZulu, the IFP saw the UDF as a political opponent and enemy against the homeland’s possible expansion.
In June 1986, at the height of the 10 year anniversary of the Soweto Uprisings, KwaZulu homeland secretly sent 200 IFP members to be trained by the SA Defence Force in the Caprivi Strip in northern Namibia, at that time known as SA-ruled South West Africa.
On completion of six months of training, with the help of apartheid SA’s intelligence agencies, the trainees were unleashed into areas with a strong UFD presence, the IFP’s political opponent.
The IFP targeted the UDF leadership and gatherings, leading to mass killings like the KwaMakhutha massacre, south of Durban, on January 21 1988 and Trust Feed massacre, a rural community north of Pietermaritzburg, on December 3 1988.
After the unbanning of political parties in 1990, the ANC dissolved the UDF and incorporated its membership and operations into the ANC. The IFP attacks, sponsored by apartheid SA, continued beyond KwaZulu and the Natal province, spreading into the then Transvaal in the early 1990s.
The ANC might have thought that the dissolution of the UDF would reduce tensions with the IFP, but the IFP continued with its militant animosity, this directly against the ANC. This lead to massacres and atrocities in Gauteng, in places such as Boipatong and Kathorus (Kathehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus).
The East Rand war zone in the early 1090s was controlled by the IFP’s Caprivi trainees.
Then came the memorial service of IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi last week, all of a sudden all these atrocities were forgotten as speaker after speaker, including politicians, praised “peacemaker” Shenge.
Anyone absolving the IFP and its former leader from political killings from the mid-80s to just before our first democratic elections in 1994 is, sadly, too economical with the truth.
• Phepisi Radipere, GaRamokadi-kadi
READER LETTER | Praises of Buthelezi seek to negate truth about IFP atrocities
