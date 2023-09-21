Let's face it, the ruling party initiated RDP housing project and social grants deliberately. They want the poor to depend on it in order to keep their votes.
If you get a decent job, you will build a big house, buy a nice car, take your kids to the best school and have medical insurance. Then if they fail you, obviously you will vote them out. So, keeping us poor is a contrived plan.
They have instilled a mentality that says half a loaf is better than nothing, and that we are nothing without the ANC. One example of their plan is to privatise (capitalism) all state-owned companies, knowing that the private owner will retrench you in order to make a bigger profit, so that you then once again depend on the grants and RDP housing.
They have facilitated the downfall of our textile industry and now we depend on cheap goods from China, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, etc. They collapsed Iscor, which sold us strong steel, and now we are bombed with rejected steel from the outside.
If our government is serious about growing the economy, why did their useless Setas fail to produce skills that will create entrepreneurs who will establish companies, which in turn create decent jobs?
Simple: if they create a middle class there won’t be poor, vulnerable hero- worshipers who are misled to believe that only the ANC can give them freebies.
Let us not be scared of the unknown, already we are starving, what kind of starvation must we endure to realise that we are in a mess? How many criminals must be released from jail in order for us to see that our government has sold our souls to thugs? How much money must they steal before we realise that they don’t care about the future of this country?
Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton Prison Farm
READER LETTER | Poverty keeps ANC votes coming in
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
