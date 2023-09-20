What a shocking revelation, via “Nurses register fake birth of twins for child support grants” (Sowetan, September 14 2023.)
Was it greed or stupidity that drove professional people, a midwife and a paediatric nurse, (how disgraceful) to fake the birth of twins for the purpose of pocketing the child support grant?
Maybe this is not the first time such an incident happens; perhaps there are countless cases that have been happening successfuly without being caught, enriching countless people with our taxes.
The Eastern Cape is known for incompetence in the delivery of services in many aspects of life, but when it comes to corruption, they are the experts, never short of innovative ideas; think of the scooter ambulances for patients and the fake PhDs that high ranking officials in the provincial government have been involved in.
But this case of nurses who have been arrested by the Hawks for faking non-existant births for the sole purpose of defrauding the government for many years, collecting undeserved money, is a masterpiece. It should show the government beyond any doubt the need to stop the child support grant.
This is a service that was meant to support the elderly and disabled in the first place, not healthy young people who have no reason to be dependent on government support.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Fake births for grants a disgrace
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
What a shocking revelation, via “Nurses register fake birth of twins for child support grants” (Sowetan, September 14 2023.)
Was it greed or stupidity that drove professional people, a midwife and a paediatric nurse, (how disgraceful) to fake the birth of twins for the purpose of pocketing the child support grant?
Maybe this is not the first time such an incident happens; perhaps there are countless cases that have been happening successfuly without being caught, enriching countless people with our taxes.
The Eastern Cape is known for incompetence in the delivery of services in many aspects of life, but when it comes to corruption, they are the experts, never short of innovative ideas; think of the scooter ambulances for patients and the fake PhDs that high ranking officials in the provincial government have been involved in.
But this case of nurses who have been arrested by the Hawks for faking non-existant births for the sole purpose of defrauding the government for many years, collecting undeserved money, is a masterpiece. It should show the government beyond any doubt the need to stop the child support grant.
This is a service that was meant to support the elderly and disabled in the first place, not healthy young people who have no reason to be dependent on government support.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
