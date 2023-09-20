READER LETTER | Bucs are weak in lime kit

To the hierachy of Orlando Pirates FC, I hope you wake up before it’s late. The continuous usage of that lime kit for away matches won’t bear any victories. The club ancestors don’t know the lime Orlando Pirates FC, they know black and white. First game in that strange colour kit was a loss against Stellenbosch then followed by a meek draw against Chippa United.
At the weekend we lost in Botswana to Jwaneng Galaxy in CAF Champions League. All those teams can’t beat Orlando Pirates in its normal colours. You might be experimenting with colours, but when doing such you need to consult first. Some of us are so attached to original colours of the team that we feel weak when we see the lime.
The players don t look confident either in that strange kit. Right-back Paseka Mako has said he doesn’t like the colour.
Respect the original colours of the team. Orlando Pirates is black and white, with red and white a suitable alternative as it showed during its time with the Buccaneers.
Mosa Moalusi, by email
Image: Facebook
