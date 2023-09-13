President Cyril Ramaphosa’s thirst to remove a public protector and to use his presidential powers to remove anyone who does not agree with him is not surprising.
Even kids can see that Ramaphosa’s political personal control, manipulation and interference in operational affairs of parliament, intelligence, the judiciary, government departments, state entities and Chapter 9 institutions is worse than that of any other president ever.
It might be convenient and bliss for his faction and funders at the moment but these undemocratic and dictatorial tendencies are something the majority of South Africans will definitely regret in the future.
Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa’s dictatorship a danger
Image: GCIS
