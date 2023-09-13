×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Ramaphosa’s dictatorship a danger

By READER LETTER - 13 September 2023 - 08:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa set out the conditions preventing the suspended public protector’s return to office in a letter to her dated September 4 2023. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa set out the conditions preventing the suspended public protector’s return to office in a letter to her dated September 4 2023. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s thirst to remove a public protector and to use his presidential powers to remove anyone who does not agree with him is not surprising.

Even kids can see that Ramaphosa’s political personal control, manipulation and interference in operational affairs of parliament, intelligence, the judiciary, government departments, state entities and Chapter 9 institutions is worse than that of any other president ever.

It might be convenient and bliss for his faction and funders at the moment but these undemocratic and dictatorial tendencies are something the majority of South Africans will definitely regret in the future.

Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail