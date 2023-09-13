It seems the recently elected president of the ANC Youth League, Collen Malatji, has inherited untrue PR stunts and rhetoric that are misleading.
His principals have frozen vacancies and instructed that spending should be cut. Where does Malatji think the state will get R4,500 for unemployed graduates every month and increase the R350 to R1,500?
This youth league has been absent from the national politics platform for a long time, so Malatji knows that in order to be relevant, he must lie to this young vulnerable graduates.
This sounds like the lies we have been fed since the ANC took power, lies after lies and blaming the apartheid government for their failures. Did the apartheid government teach them to loot; who taught them to privatise state institutions; who told them to tell us that we will get free services when they knew it was impossible?
Good people, we cannot expect any change from the ANC. Malatji is just grateful that he will get a fat salary and fill his stomach with all the expensive food and liquor, then go around lying with a straight face. Our youth are not stupid.
Malatji must stop his childish rhetoric and get a grip with real life.
Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton Farm prison
READER LETTER | Expect no change from lying ANC
Image: Papi Morake
It seems the recently elected president of the ANC Youth League, Collen Malatji, has inherited untrue PR stunts and rhetoric that are misleading.
His principals have frozen vacancies and instructed that spending should be cut. Where does Malatji think the state will get R4,500 for unemployed graduates every month and increase the R350 to R1,500?
This youth league has been absent from the national politics platform for a long time, so Malatji knows that in order to be relevant, he must lie to this young vulnerable graduates.
This sounds like the lies we have been fed since the ANC took power, lies after lies and blaming the apartheid government for their failures. Did the apartheid government teach them to loot; who taught them to privatise state institutions; who told them to tell us that we will get free services when they knew it was impossible?
Good people, we cannot expect any change from the ANC. Malatji is just grateful that he will get a fat salary and fill his stomach with all the expensive food and liquor, then go around lying with a straight face. Our youth are not stupid.
Malatji must stop his childish rhetoric and get a grip with real life.
Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton Farm prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos