Letters

READER LETTER | Enjoy warm weather and water resources safely

11 September 2023 - 11:15
Many people will seek relief from the heat by going to rivers, lakes and dams to cool off.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

We are in September, which means that we're at the beginning of hot weather season in SA. Many people will seek relief from the heat by going to rivers, lakes and dams to cool off.

While the department of water and sanitation encourages recreational activities, it also wishes to warn the public about the importance of adhering to safety rules around water and also practice self-restraint and heightened childcare.

This will help avoid drownings in rivers, pools and beaches which are reported during this period of the year. Water remains a scarce resource in SA and as usual personal and domestic consumption is set to increase.

We therefore urge for reasonable conduct around water usage during this period. Enjoy warmer days!

 

  • Nthabiseng Dhlamini, communicator at the national department of water and sanitation

