I write this letter to express my deep frustration and disappointment with the leaders of the ANC who continue to use the tired excuse of apartheid for their failure to improve our country. It is high time that we, as South Africans, reject this excuse and demand better leadership from those who are supposed to guide us towards progress.
The ANC’s constant blame-shifting to apartheid, even 30 years after independence, is nothing more than a cop-out to mask their own failures. While it is true that apartheid had a devastating impact on our economy, it is unacceptable for the ruling party to still be harping on this problem after three decades.
Other countries, with weaker starting points and fewer natural resources, have managed to thrive economically in the same timeframe. Experts have pointed out that SA must stop blaming apartheid and start addressing its poor productivity and high consumerism if it wants to grow economically.
Many countries in the global south have experienced worse poverty than us, yet they managed to pull themselves out of their poverty sinkholes. We need to learn from their examples.
South Korea for an example, with an economy below that of Ghana in 1960, is now a well-established economy known for its electronics and vehicles. Japan, too, went from near collapse after World War II to becoming the world’s third-biggest economy in just 40 years.
These success stories should serve as a yardstick for SA. We have the potential to be among the top 20 economies in the world, but we need the right leadership to achieve that.
Our education system should focus on the needs of the economy, and we must make proper use of our resources and intensify production. By constantly blaming apartheid, the ANC is avoiding accountability and preventing a proper discussion about the long-lasting destruction caused by separate development.
Visvin Reddy, Morningside, Durban
READER LETTER | Stop apartheid blame game and fix SA
