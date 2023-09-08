READER LETTER | SA imploding thanks to cancer of lawlessness, corruption

SA is in deep stress, as the economy breaks up as a result of load shedding, cable theft, maladministration and ineptitude that defies description. Our shattered country is imploding, Johannesburg, a once world-class city, is exploding at the seams as we slide into a failed state whose ramifications will imperil the nation and its poverty-stricken masses.
It is impossible to overestimate the detrimental effect of unaccountable governance on citizens. We are tottering on the brink of complete meltdown as a 21st century society. Infrastructure that upholds the pillars of our economy have been brazenly desecrated in an orgy of satanic hooliganism.
Our seas and rivers are now a waterway for raw sewage. Our underground industrial lifelines are now home to illegal miners, whose brazen audacity will very soon send Johannesburg and adjacent areas into a hellhole. The mega catastrophe that follows will probably be witnessed by those on board The International Space Station.
We will remember 2023 as the year our clueless leaders lost complete control of every aspect of sound governance. Most citizens have little or no faith in their leaders, and that the public’s confidence in our government is shrinking rapidly.
Many of our past and current leaders are congenital liars. Years of lying has made our politics morally bankrupt. As a writer, I have never witnessed such degradation and destitution for over 50 years.
A combination of factors has mushroomed over time and has raised serious concerns about the threat that rampaging corruption poses to the very fabric of our nationhood. With the larger public disdainful of our current and previous politicians, how can so many continue with the tactics of public obfuscation and diversion?
A web of deceit has cloaked our democracy, a litany of lies will eventually throttle and destroy it. We have run out of time to rectify the enormous imbalances in our society.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | SA imploding thanks to cancer of lawlessness, corruption
Image: 123RF
