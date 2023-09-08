I am a staunch supporter of Amakhosi. But when it comes to Bafana Bafana I feel a sense of loyalty to my country. Even if the national coach selects zero players from my favourite team, I feel obliged to root for Bafana Bafana.
Even if the national coach only selected players from Bucs and Sundowns, those players would have my undivided support when they don the national soccer jersey.
Hugo Broos has the prerogative to select whoever he believes will deliver the goods. If he feels no Chiefs’ player is good enough to be in his squad, let that be so.
However, I have a problem when he allows himself to be drawn into a debate where he feels justified to tell the whole nation that players from a particular team are not up to the standard he expects.
The national coach should not be seen to be divisive. As it stands, Broos’s utterances may antagonise a multitude of supporters who are supposed to descend on the stadium to motivate Bafana Bafana.
That is not only naive but has massive consequences.
I would also have envisaged that our coach, Ntseki, should have ignored the saga and concentrated on the task at hand; building up the Amakhosi team. Instead of us engaging in fruitless arguments, we should be talking about how we can give our national soccer team that much-needed support.
National teams all over Africa, even those that never won a single trophy, enjoy overwhelming support when they play at home.
This whole saga has the unfortunate prospect of creating an unhealthy situation where a big segment of soccer-loving people will secretly or overtly be praying for the downfall of our national soccer team. All this thanks to a self-serving coach who cannot see the repercussions of his reckless actions.
Safa has the duty to rein in such a reckless leader.
Alexius Phiri
READER LETTER | Rein in divisive Bafana coach
Image: Lefty Shivambu
