READER LETTER | Boks inclusive squad mirrors Madiba's legacy
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
I am excited about our inclusive Springbok team that is embraced by all patriotic citizens. No old flags any more and no longer talk of quota players. We have made progress in sport, because political realities have forced us together.
Still in 1984 I had to convince the late Dr Danie Craven to send a Barbarians rugby team consisting of seven black players, seven white players and seven brown players to Germany. The team was ahead of its time and there was criticism, abroad, in SA and even among some of the more conservative white players in the team. I played for my German club team against the Barbarians in Bonn. Bridges were built internally and externally.
Eleven years later in 1995 Nelson Mandela united our country around the Rugby World Cup. He received criticism from his own people; there was only one black player in the team. Once again bridges were built internally and externally.
Today, two decades later, we reap the benefit of those early bridge-building exercises. Progress in other fields was inconsistent and very slow. Much work still lies ahead.
If such progress could be achieved despite opposition in the field of sport, it could also be achieved in other areas. There are indications that that same spirit is bringing people together on community level.
People are talking and working together across historic divisions. Potholes are being repaired and towns are given a face-lift. It sets an example to politicians who are still involved in an ideological power-play.
South Africans are tired of politicians who are only serving their own interest and pointing fingers. Politicians must develop a vision. They must step out of their own little camps and reach out across historic divides in the run-up to the next election.
May the Rugby World Cup in France bind us together like in 1995 and 2010 and flow over into next year’s election.
Viva South Africa!
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
