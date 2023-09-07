It was poetic justice that the building at 80 Albert Street in Johannesburg was engulfed in an inferno. It was unfortunate that it caught fire while there were people inside, some of whom knowing nothing about the history of the building.
This building caused heartache to many people. If you were a male person and you found yourself in Johannesburg even if you were born here you couldn’t avoid this building.
If you needed a dompas, you had to go to this building. It decided your fate. If you wanted your dompas to qualify you to live and work in Joburg you needed to come and plead your case at this building.
If you lost your job your first port of call was this building in order, to apply for a 14-day special permit to remain in the city as you search for the next job. This building had the power to decide that you must be escorted out of city to wherever you came from in the countryside.
This is the building where father and son stripped naked next to one another in order to be examined by a “quack” in a white dust coat ostensibly to check if they had TB.
This is how Drum writer, Can Themba, explains this humiliating practice: “You may be a dignified businessman, a top class lawyer, a jeweller, a wood merchant, or anybody. You will find yourself naked. Well, you wanted a permit to work in Johannesburg. Didn’t you?
“The official world is not finicky about your embarrassed modesty.”
Apartheid is dead. Long live apartheid.
Phillip Mtimkulu, Diepkloof, Soweto
READER LETTER | Albert Street inferno brings back sad memories
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
