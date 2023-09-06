READER LETTER | Gcaleka badly evaded duty on the Phala Phala issue

A closely concealed report by the reserve bank, concerning undeclared cash in foreign currency at Phala Phala farm for the livestock payment littered with probable contraventions of the exchange control regulations, deserves condemnation of the highest order.
For the justification lacks a modicum of common sense. Even the clergy broke its silence to show that the central bank dealt perversely with the matter. In the same way a finding of the SA Revenue Service (SARS) is a monument of tedium, a year-long report of acting public protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka rings hollow.
Gcaleka exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa of any case to answer, overlooking a finding of an independent panel to shield him.
Worse, Gcaleka neglected to:
- appreciate the overwhelming irregularities and impeachable violations faced by Ramaphosa, who flagrantly abused state resources to cover up the shenanigans at his farm;
- consider the fact that the farm manager was duty-bound to report the alleged robbery, but alerted Ramaphosa to deploy his presidential protection unit to ensure a crime scene is not cordoned off by the jurisdictional police for obvious reasons;
- ascertain proof of receipt of the application for permit to ship off the livestock purported to be sold and the reason all that cash was stashed in an illicit manner; and
- establish if the alleged robbers were duly hosted in the country and a reason their fugitive status not activated with the police
These lapses expose Gcaleka to have evaded duty in the most roguish way to pervert justice. That’s only a tip of the iceberg. The so-called "new dawn" is awash with blame-shifting characters who took office by alien means to inbreed what has become a culture of evading accountability.
Now some questionable cronies close ranks and stop at nothing to defend such evasions. No wonder our beloved country has gone downhill.
Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni
