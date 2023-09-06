The forthcoming general elections in 2024 may change the politics of this country. Stakes are high and political parties are doing everything in their power to improve voter support. But I digress.
Soweto residents have been fighting for a flat rate in electricity without success. In other areas, residents have been without electricity for varied periods up to three years. Electricity is one of the highly contested issues in that township. Apart from aimless shots by premier Panyaza Lesufi for yet another cancellation of debts, the government has not been offering meaningful solutions to deal with the electricity challenge in Soweto.
Instead, area residents were told to stop complaining and pay just like everyone else. Last Sunday, the ANC held its manifesto review at the Dobsonville Stadium, mainly to court Soweto voters who, undoubtedly, have lost faith in the democratic government.
Lesufi said if the ANC did not end loadshedding, it would lose the forthcoming elections. He promised to do everything in his power to end loadshedding in Gauteng. The pertinent question is why now?
All along the government has been dragging its feet on service delivery issues. It has also ignored service delivery protests, which are often violent. This week a friend sent me pictures of sewer strolling the streets of a township on the West Rand.
Affected residents have been living with the stinky conditions from the dirty water. The municipality is not coming to the party.
In conclusion, it is wrong of the governing party to speed up service delivery just before elections. That’s electioneering and not determination to improve people’s quality of life.
Clearly it’s failing on the mandate to serve the nation and therefore deserves fewer votes.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | ANC deserves fewer votes for its failures
