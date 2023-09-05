READER LETTER | Gcaleka will be hired as PP to clear corrupt politicians

It is a disgrace to even consider the appointment of a Ramaphosa-aligned public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. This appointment will only continue the trend of using this critical chapter 9 institution as a political tool to clear corrupt politicians.
The fact that Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala scandal, despite overwhelming evidence of the president’s direct involvement, is a clear indication of what kind of public protector she will be.
The ANC, with 230 members of the 400-member chamber, is pushing for Gcaleka’s appointment. They require another 10 MPs from other political parties to support them. The fact that they are willing to force this appointment through, even with the opposition of the majority of South Africans, is a clear indication of their disregard for the rule of law and their dedication to promoting their corrupt agendas.
Opposition parties, who previously stood up against state capture and corruption, are now willing to support this blatant corruption by giving the ANC the votes needed to appoint Gcaleka. It is outrageous that the IFP, a party that claimed to be against state capture and corruption, is now willing to support the ANC.
This shows their double standards, and South African voters need to know that their vote for the IFP is a vote for ANC corruption. The fact that Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, warned his MPs to not miss the parliamentary session to appoint Gcaleka, shows their determination to push this appointment through.
It is clear that this appointment will only lead to further corruption and will contribute to the destruction of SA. As we approach elections, voters need to know which parties are willing to speak with a double tongue and betray the trust of the people.
Those parties that give the ANC the votes needed to appoint Gcaleka are just as guilty of promoting corruption as the ANC itself. It is time for voters to hold these parties accountable and vote them out of power. The appointment of Gcaleka will be a dark day for SA, and it is up to the people to ensure that it does not happen.
Visvin Reddy, Morningside, Durban
READER LETTER | Gcaleka will be hired as PP to clear corrupt politicians
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
It is a disgrace to even consider the appointment of a Ramaphosa-aligned public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. This appointment will only continue the trend of using this critical chapter 9 institution as a political tool to clear corrupt politicians.
The fact that Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala scandal, despite overwhelming evidence of the president’s direct involvement, is a clear indication of what kind of public protector she will be.
The ANC, with 230 members of the 400-member chamber, is pushing for Gcaleka’s appointment. They require another 10 MPs from other political parties to support them. The fact that they are willing to force this appointment through, even with the opposition of the majority of South Africans, is a clear indication of their disregard for the rule of law and their dedication to promoting their corrupt agendas.
Opposition parties, who previously stood up against state capture and corruption, are now willing to support this blatant corruption by giving the ANC the votes needed to appoint Gcaleka. It is outrageous that the IFP, a party that claimed to be against state capture and corruption, is now willing to support the ANC.
This shows their double standards, and South African voters need to know that their vote for the IFP is a vote for ANC corruption. The fact that Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, warned his MPs to not miss the parliamentary session to appoint Gcaleka, shows their determination to push this appointment through.
It is clear that this appointment will only lead to further corruption and will contribute to the destruction of SA. As we approach elections, voters need to know which parties are willing to speak with a double tongue and betray the trust of the people.
Those parties that give the ANC the votes needed to appoint Gcaleka are just as guilty of promoting corruption as the ANC itself. It is time for voters to hold these parties accountable and vote them out of power. The appointment of Gcaleka will be a dark day for SA, and it is up to the people to ensure that it does not happen.
Visvin Reddy, Morningside, Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos