×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Broos better focus than badmouth Kaizer Chiefs

By READER LETTER - 05 September 2023 - 08:14
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

I feel unhappy with the remarks made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, explaining why he was not selecting Kaizer Chiefs players for the national team.

How come he says none of them deserve a call-up? The current Chiefs team has many good players, the likes of Given Msimango and Pule Mmodi. Broos must focus on his promise to build a formidable team that will one day be a force to be reckoned with, like the team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

He better not destroy his project by having some hidden agendas against some clubs. 

Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng Village, Limpopo

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building