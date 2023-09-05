I feel unhappy with the remarks made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, explaining why he was not selecting Kaizer Chiefs players for the national team.
How come he says none of them deserve a call-up? The current Chiefs team has many good players, the likes of Given Msimango and Pule Mmodi. Broos must focus on his promise to build a formidable team that will one day be a force to be reckoned with, like the team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.
He better not destroy his project by having some hidden agendas against some clubs.
Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng Village, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Broos better focus than badmouth Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
I feel unhappy with the remarks made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, explaining why he was not selecting Kaizer Chiefs players for the national team.
How come he says none of them deserve a call-up? The current Chiefs team has many good players, the likes of Given Msimango and Pule Mmodi. Broos must focus on his promise to build a formidable team that will one day be a force to be reckoned with, like the team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.
He better not destroy his project by having some hidden agendas against some clubs.
Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng Village, Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos