The president unashamedly stood in front of a burned Joburg building that painted a sad picture of SA to the world. That Usindiso building is now evil artwork that provided politicians with the opportunity to shed crocodile tears.
Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba was crucified for his efforts to clean the inner city. The NGOs’ litigation against removal of illegal occupants by the city contributed towards depriving dwellers decent housing for years.
Unfortunately some of ill-fated dwellers were reported as undocumented immigrants never survived the fire and those who managed to escape face a bleak future. The once glorious heritage building should be proclaimed by World Heritage Council as a symbol of lawlessness in SA.
A yearly wreath-laying ceremony, preferably by politicians should be in memory of those 77 black lives who perished due to sheer incompetence. The self-made disaster exposed the true nature of ‘leaders’ we’re forced to live under in the so-called free country.
If this lamentable tragedy occurred in another democratic country that is governed by honourable leaders, the government would’ve resigned by now.
Here those anointed in position of power for life believe that they’re entitled to be in government and them alone can be trusted with our precious lives. The ping-pong blame game they play if it has to be listed in the Olympics, many South African politicians would win gold.
The helpless citizens are accustomed to leadership that never shoulder any responsibility over its missteps. The self-important attitude and lack of accountability are the hallmark of most in leadership. Yet they still want to be voted back into power come the next elections to ruin SA for centuries to come.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Politicians shed crocodile tears
Image: GCIS
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
