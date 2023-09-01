Many of us wonder why today’s relationships never work or don’t last. The problem is, we pretend to be what we are not.
READER LETTER | No need to rush into love, take it easy
Image: 123RF
Many of us wonder why today’s relationships never work or don’t last. The problem is, we pretend to be what we are not.
It temporarily works out in the beginning honeymoon stages. But when we enter maturity, our true colours start to show as they’re permanent and can’t be hidden forever.
In the good, old days we would chase after girls for long periods, unlike today where relationships are a one day laundry service if not two-minute noodles. You don’t know the person yet you jump into bed with them. What happened to the old adage take time to know him/her?
Our biggest mistakes are that we admire and adore materialistic possessions and forget to check the character of the person first.
Changing a person to fit what you want them to be is another big no-no. Love the person the way they are.
A relationship is as good as an attitude. Attitude is real, it’s not an act. Go out to restaurants, workplaces, etc to find out about your spouse’s traits and habits – the way they speak to people, waiters, security guards, cashiers, fellow employees, etc is how they will also treat you.
People can forget what you say to them but they won’t forget how you treated and made them feel.
Also, how can you marry someone who doesn’t want your children from a previous relationship? If he/she truly loves you, “haka matorokisi”. We also have these assumptions that you find good wives and husbands in church.
But l beg to differ. It’s not about religion, it’s about character. Church-going people are normal people just like everyone else. They’re not perfect, they make mistakes too. Someone once said people in church are like people in a hospital ward. They’re there for treatment and will eventually leave when they feel better.
Also, not everyone will react positively to treatment; some will be resistant to it. No need to rush when looking for love, take things slowly. Easy come, easy go.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
