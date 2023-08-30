Chandrayaan-3’s cool landing on the moon is the greatest moon mission accomplished by India yet. The Indian scientists’ performance is out of this world.
First, in July 1969 American astronaut Neil Armstrong landed on the moon. Now India has reached the South Pole (dark side) – a lunar region no other country has attempted to explore. India has demonstrated its superior capabilities, with its indigenous technology and talent it is able to make space programme more prudent.
Chandrayaan-3 will move around the moon for 14 days and will take video images and send environmental information from the moon to a research centre on earth. This space study will be innovative and distinctive.
India’s space exploration expedition has increased curiosity among space agencies. The endeavours will open a new chapter in lunar exploration and will be a source of great inspiration.
Therefore, many countries have a keen interest in how Chandrayaan-3 will assist with information regarding human existence, human life, natural resources and secret venues on the moon surface.
We hope Indian scientists successfully complete the space task and whatever the outcome will help to improve human life on earth.
Hanif A Patel, Gujrat, India
READER LETTER | India’s moon landing opens new chapter in lunar exploration
Image: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Chandrayaan-3’s cool landing on the moon is the greatest moon mission accomplished by India yet. The Indian scientists’ performance is out of this world.
First, in July 1969 American astronaut Neil Armstrong landed on the moon. Now India has reached the South Pole (dark side) – a lunar region no other country has attempted to explore. India has demonstrated its superior capabilities, with its indigenous technology and talent it is able to make space programme more prudent.
Chandrayaan-3 will move around the moon for 14 days and will take video images and send environmental information from the moon to a research centre on earth. This space study will be innovative and distinctive.
India’s space exploration expedition has increased curiosity among space agencies. The endeavours will open a new chapter in lunar exploration and will be a source of great inspiration.
Therefore, many countries have a keen interest in how Chandrayaan-3 will assist with information regarding human existence, human life, natural resources and secret venues on the moon surface.
We hope Indian scientists successfully complete the space task and whatever the outcome will help to improve human life on earth.
Hanif A Patel, Gujrat, India
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos