Letters

READER LETTER | Horoscope is meaningless gibberish

By READER LETTER - 30 August 2023 - 09:00
Image: 123RF/Oksana Mironova

I noticed the stars in a recent newspaper and for amusement read those of my star sign, Aries. It included “your tangents have high-energy-physics” but what on earth does that mean?

After having studied physics and mathematics at university and taught both for more than 30 years, I am sure that is just meaningless gibberish. There is an implied assumption that what we read in papers is accurate and true although nearly every paper does carry star signs.

How about a warning that this is just complete rubbish for your amusement or at least move it to the comics page.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia 

