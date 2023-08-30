I noticed the stars in a recent newspaper and for amusement read those of my star sign, Aries. It included “your tangents have high-energy-physics” but what on earth does that mean?
After having studied physics and mathematics at university and taught both for more than 30 years, I am sure that is just meaningless gibberish. There is an implied assumption that what we read in papers is accurate and true although nearly every paper does carry star signs.
How about a warning that this is just complete rubbish for your amusement or at least move it to the comics page.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Horoscope is meaningless gibberish
Image: 123RF/Oksana Mironova
I noticed the stars in a recent newspaper and for amusement read those of my star sign, Aries. It included “your tangents have high-energy-physics” but what on earth does that mean?
After having studied physics and mathematics at university and taught both for more than 30 years, I am sure that is just meaningless gibberish. There is an implied assumption that what we read in papers is accurate and true although nearly every paper does carry star signs.
How about a warning that this is just complete rubbish for your amusement or at least move it to the comics page.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos