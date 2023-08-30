×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Hate speech is like a ticking time bomb

By READER LETTER - 30 August 2023 - 08:48
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Many leaders in our war-torn world continue to utter comments that if left unchecked could serve as a catalyst for racial and religious conflict on an epic scale.

Hate speech and hateful comments are a ticking time bomb waiting to explode with satanic fury. Hateful comments are the octane and oxygen needed to shatter relations on an epic scale.

Today, people of prejudice have learned how to camouflage their racism and hate in various codes and convoluted euphemisms. These disgusting remarks should not be whitewashed. They need to be properly, accurately and verbatim catalogued in our hall of shame and made available to future generations.

These outbursts indicate deep entrenchments of prejudices and stereotypes. These toxic words endure because they are so poisonous. Racial and religious slurs have been buried and thrown on the trash heap many times, yet they still rise like zombies creeping across our planet.

Hurtful words can destroy the careers of those uttering them, yet they  can be an endearment to others. These words are so embedded in racist culture that it is the ultimate epithet in reference to other people.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...