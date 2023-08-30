Why is the dethroning of democratically elected governments so rife in Africa? It is because of the corruption, greediness and selfishness of the democratically elected leaders.
Black leaders in Africa have sold their souls to the devil. They will do almost anything to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor. There’ll always be coups in Africa. The silencing of the guns will never happen as long as these governments fail to serve the poor.
The poor are gatvol of watching through the window and see how their “leaders” feast on the country’s wealth while they go to sleep hungry every night. Despite the abundance of natural mineral resources, countries in Africa are impoverished.
The influence of foreign and Western governments on our democratically elected leaders doesn’t benefit the indigenous people, but only the democratically elected leaders and their families benefit, eg Duduzane Zuma. The boy has never worked a day in his life but he is a billionaire.
No country can truly claim freedom when its fiscus, military, foreign policy and mineral resources are controlled by powerful foreign countries. It is also very hypocritical of the AU fat cats to only speak out against the undemocratic dethroning of a democratically elected government without addressing the root cause of the dethroning in the first place.
The toothless AU is on a self-serving mission, that’s why this “talk show” has failed to deal with member countries’ mismanagement of their economies. I say to all African people, it is time to reject all these useless “talk shows”, the AU, African parliament and SADC. Africa will become a better place without them.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | African leaders sold their souls to the devil
Image: 123RF
Why is the dethroning of democratically elected governments so rife in Africa? It is because of the corruption, greediness and selfishness of the democratically elected leaders.
Black leaders in Africa have sold their souls to the devil. They will do almost anything to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor. There’ll always be coups in Africa. The silencing of the guns will never happen as long as these governments fail to serve the poor.
The poor are gatvol of watching through the window and see how their “leaders” feast on the country’s wealth while they go to sleep hungry every night. Despite the abundance of natural mineral resources, countries in Africa are impoverished.
The influence of foreign and Western governments on our democratically elected leaders doesn’t benefit the indigenous people, but only the democratically elected leaders and their families benefit, eg Duduzane Zuma. The boy has never worked a day in his life but he is a billionaire.
No country can truly claim freedom when its fiscus, military, foreign policy and mineral resources are controlled by powerful foreign countries. It is also very hypocritical of the AU fat cats to only speak out against the undemocratic dethroning of a democratically elected government without addressing the root cause of the dethroning in the first place.
The toothless AU is on a self-serving mission, that’s why this “talk show” has failed to deal with member countries’ mismanagement of their economies. I say to all African people, it is time to reject all these useless “talk shows”, the AU, African parliament and SADC. Africa will become a better place without them.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos