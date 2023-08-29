READER LETTER | Give credit to Zuma for SA’s Brics affiliation

SA has received high praise for its successful hosting of the Brics summit. The event, which drew massive media attention from across the globe, is a testament to the country’s ability to successfully organise and execute world-class events.
The summit also highlighted SA’s strategic importance as the only country in Africa represented on Brics. The benefits of Brics are immense and will change global markets. Many countries, including the UAE, Iran and Nigeria, are waiting to join the group.
Brics is reshaping global financial markets and moving away from reliance on the US dollar, creating a more equitable and sustainable global financial system. Many believe that the increasing economic power of the Brics countries will have a significant impact on the global economy and contribute to a more balanced global order.
SA’s entry into the Brics club was initially met with surprise, given its smaller economic size compared to the other members.
However, SA’s inclusion brings many benefits, such as enhanced business opportunities and the ability to participate in strategic global discussions. The country’s success in joining Brics also speaks to the country’s ability to punch above its economic weight and to its diplomatic prowess.
Under former president Jacob Zuma’s leadership, SA worked hard to cement its place in the Brics group. Zuma’s meetings with each member of the group in 2010 were instrumental in securing SA’s invitation to join the group.
As such, credit must be given to Zuma for successfully positioning SA to be part of one of the world’s most strategically important economic groups.
Visvin Reddy, Morningside, Durban
