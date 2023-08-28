The massive cyber attack against The Daily Maverick must be severely condemned by all those who cherish freedom of expression.
READER LETTER | Media freedom must be protected
Image: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO
The massive cyber attack against The Daily Maverick must be severely condemned by all those who cherish freedom of expression.
The importance of free speech and expression as a valuable characteristic in a democratic society cannot be undermined. In their efforts to provide the public with information about controversial yet important events, journalists in SA face constant intimidation, sometimes brutal and even deadly assaults, which constrict their ability to convey truthful information about pivotal issues.
It was Sir Winston Churchill, who, in 1949, offered these profound words: “A free press is the unsleeping guardian of every other right that free men prize, it is the most dangerous foe of tyranny. Under dictatorship the press is bound to languish. A vigilant press will continue to be the fourth estate, the vigilant guardian of the rights of the ordinary citizen.”
When the public’s right to know is threatened, and the rights of free speech are in jeopardy, all other liberties that we hold dear are endangered. We must never yield to any attempt that seeks to destroy, by means of mob violence, or censorship from the elite, the right of conscience, the freedom of opinion, and that of the press.
Section 16 {1}{A} of the constitution of SA guarantees “the right to freedom of expression, which includes freedom of the press and other media”.
The right to freedom of expression upholds the rights of all to express their views and opinions freely. It is essentially a right that should be promoted, given its critical role in democracy.
It is the means by which people receive factual information, which is essential to self-governance.
Freedom of expression is a concept that defines a specific liberty or a specific way of exercising liberty. Nobody should interfere with this freedom.
There is only one basic human right, the right to do as you damn well please. There is only one basic human duty, the duty to take the consequences. The sine qua non of a democratic society is the freedom of expression. Our freedom to express our views is sacrosanct. The United Nations had declared May 3as World Press Freedom day.
When a free press is imperilled, muzzled or banned altogether, every other freedom is limited and democracy I threatened. It was Thomas Jefferson who said: “Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press and cannot be limited without being lost.”
Freedom of the press should be sacrosanct, unless one lives in a totalitarian state. The muzzling of our press is nothing less than a full assault on the basic principles of press freedom.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
