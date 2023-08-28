Correct me if I am wrong, Article 2.4 of the UN Charter and the UN Declaration or Resolution 2131 of 1965 prohibits Ecowas from invading Niger for whatever reason.
Sudan and Ethiopia are suffering some skirmishes of their own and yet the military intervention madness was never broached. Russia is sanctioned for intervening in domestic conflict of Ukraine and the Ecowas idea of peace is war, for which Russia is sanctioned.
The idea of restoring democracy at gunpoint is Orwellian brilliance. There are insurgents led by armed formations in various African countries to which institutions like Ecowas are absent barring SADC’s intervention in Mozambique and Lesotho, though I disagree.
Ecowas is practicing double speak and unwittingly changing the international rules of engagement. This intervention is not going to bring peace but create wars among sovereign states. The effect of the Ecowas intervention will create long lasting animosity.
Mandla Tatana, Midrand
READER LETTER |Ecowas is practicing double speak over Niger
Image: REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou
