Gauteng’s unemployed residents are continuously being let down by the provincial government, which is failing to create a conducive environment for economic growth and job creation.
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics SA recently indicates that the unemployment rate in the province has increased to 34.4%. Currently, there are 527,000 discouraged job seekers, while unemployment stands at 2,617,000.
The numbers released today are a clear indication that premier Panyaza Lesufi and his executive are not doing enough to ensure a conducive environment for the private sector to invest in the Gauteng economy.
Thousands of Gauteng residents live on the breadline and cannot make ends meet, despite Lesufi unveiling many short-term job opportunities over the last few months.
The only way to improve investor confidence is by ensuring that corruption is rooted out and proper regulations are followed when awarding tenders and appointing officials in key positions. Furthermore, the cumbersome red tape for private investors needs to be cut.
In addition, more needs to be done to improve the supply of electricity in Gauteng. The ongoing loadshedding is having a negative impact on the economic hub of the country.
Patrick Atkinson, MPL and DA Gauteng shadow MEC for economic development
READER LETTER | Unemployment stats still high even with Nasi Ispani
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Gauteng’s unemployed residents are continuously being let down by the provincial government, which is failing to create a conducive environment for economic growth and job creation.
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics SA recently indicates that the unemployment rate in the province has increased to 34.4%. Currently, there are 527,000 discouraged job seekers, while unemployment stands at 2,617,000.
The numbers released today are a clear indication that premier Panyaza Lesufi and his executive are not doing enough to ensure a conducive environment for the private sector to invest in the Gauteng economy.
Thousands of Gauteng residents live on the breadline and cannot make ends meet, despite Lesufi unveiling many short-term job opportunities over the last few months.
The only way to improve investor confidence is by ensuring that corruption is rooted out and proper regulations are followed when awarding tenders and appointing officials in key positions. Furthermore, the cumbersome red tape for private investors needs to be cut.
In addition, more needs to be done to improve the supply of electricity in Gauteng. The ongoing loadshedding is having a negative impact on the economic hub of the country.
Patrick Atkinson, MPL and DA Gauteng shadow MEC for economic development
READER LETTER | Premier Lesufi deserves no praise
More than 230,000 applications received for 6,044 posts advertised in top 15 Nasi iSpani programme
Thousands of jobs created but millions remain unemployed in poverty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos