×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Unemployment stats still high even with Nasi Ispani

By READER LETTER - 25 August 2023 - 09:32
Long queues as thousands of unemployed youth gathered at the Orldando Stadium in Soweto where the were set to receive appointment letters for being trained as solar technician, which is part of the Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani initiative.
Long queues as thousands of unemployed youth gathered at the Orldando Stadium in Soweto where the were set to receive appointment letters for being trained as solar technician, which is part of the Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani initiative.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng’s unemployed residents are continuously being let down by the provincial government, which is failing to create a conducive environment for economic growth and job creation.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics SA recently indicates that the unemployment rate in the province has increased to 34.4%. Currently, there are 527,000 discouraged job seekers, while unemployment stands at 2,617,000.

The numbers released today are a clear indication that premier Panyaza Lesufi and his executive are not doing enough to ensure a conducive environment for the private sector to invest in the Gauteng economy.

Thousands of Gauteng residents live on the breadline and cannot make ends meet, despite Lesufi unveiling many short-term job opportunities over the last few months.

The only way to improve investor confidence is by ensuring that corruption is rooted out and proper regulations are followed when awarding tenders and appointing officials in key positions. Furthermore, the cumbersome red tape for private investors needs to be cut.

In addition, more needs to be done to improve the supply of electricity in Gauteng. The ongoing loadshedding is having a negative impact on the economic hub of the country.

Patrick Atkinson, MPL and DA Gauteng shadow MEC for economic development

READER LETTER | Premier Lesufi deserves no praise

I, like many, do not feel a need to sing praises for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Opinion
3 days ago

More than 230,000 applications received for 6,044 posts advertised in top 15 Nasi iSpani programme

More than 230,000 job applications have been received for the 6,044 posts advertised in the top 15 on the Nasi iSpani recruitment programme, Gauteng ...
News
1 week ago

Thousands of jobs created but millions remain unemployed in poverty

While 154,000 jobs were added from April to June this year, 7.9-million people remain unemployed and many more jobs need to be created to address ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...