The way kungakhona, ndinenqqondo ndizothath’into zam ndigoduke,ndinenqondo ndobelek’usanalwam, ndibhinqele phezulu ndigoduke, these famous words are sung by the multi-talented singer Thandiswa Mazwai of Bongo Muffin, in the group’s hit, The Way Kungakhona.
These lyrics are sung passionately by young and old women at places of entertainment, but they paint a bleak picture of a woman ready to pack her bags, take her child and return home.
Due to the high rate of gender-based violence (GBV) in SA, it is common for a woman to leave her house in fear for her safety and that of her children and return to her home. Less is said about the abuser, but she will be given senseless words of wisdom, that “kuyanyamezelwa emzini”.
When prospects of her returning to the abuser vanish, she will be labelled many derogatory names, the latest used by the so-called Ama2000, being “the return soldier”.
Many of these women have to start afresh with limited or no resources. Noting the numerous challenges faced by these women, it is heartening that the minister of human settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi has implied a change in policy that disqualifies women from receiving so-called RDP houses because their names are added as beneficiaries even after separation or divorce.
Minister Kubayi said the review by the department is a response to today’s challenges facing the country such as GBV, which compels women to flee unsafe and abusive households to protect themselves and their children.
Kubayi’s action will amplify the message that women in abusive relationships should leave the abusers as it removes the fear of homelessness.
Luzuko Pongoma, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | New housing policy to help women
Image: GCIS/Jairus Mmutle
