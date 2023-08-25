What is happening to Manchester United player Mason Greenwood after the club released him from his contract after a woman abuse case came to light?
This is exactly what happened to our Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch, whose soccer career faces future uncertainty if not reaching its premature halt. This was after he was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend.
With his career at its pinnacle and riding a wave of success, his crime has cost him dearly in endorsement deals being cancelled.
I am a fan of Lorch but am not a woman abuser fan. Now l don’t know whether Lorch is still a Pirates player or is in limbo as the club is not divulging much info on him. He has to deal with the consequences of his actions. Lorch, you made your own bed, now lie in it. You should have thought of the youngsters who look up to you for inspiration and motivation.
Pirates and Man United are big teams, associated with big name brands and there’s no way they will let misbehaving damage and compromise their reputations. This must be a hard lesson to these fantastic young players to stop objectifying women or kicking them like soccer balls they kick for a living. Focus on your football and hands off women.
"Umzenzi akakhalelwa kukhalelwa umenziwa."
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Greenwood, Lorch must face consequences of their actions
Image: Andrew Yates
