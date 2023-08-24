The world of journalism in Africa has sadly lost a pillar of professionalism, daring courage and absolute integrity in iconic pioneering TV news broadcaster Derek Watts. Watts was indeed a trailblazer.
Watts spoke truth to power, he never flinched when questioning the most powerful leaders in our land. He was a breathtaking example of bravery and truth. There is a void in our world without Watts. He was a quintessential South African TV journalist.
His name is synonymous with Carte Blanche and he was vital to the network’s popularity. He was a picture of poise and expertise, his probing skills was known for it’s trademark elegance. Investigative journalism has lost a media superstar. In his multitude of news breaking interviews he understood human triumph and frailty equally well. We in the media will remember him as a fearless and master interviewer.
Watts was an institution, a broadcast legend and will never be replaced. He will be truly missed. He was from an era where journalists and politicians were natural adversaries. Watts’ work stood out for it’s perceptiveness and integrity. Investigating our nations monumental problems, he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity.
Hamba kahle Watts, iconic journalist and fearless interviewer.
Mackenzie Park, Benoni
READER LETTER | Derek Watts was a fearless, master interviewer
Image: Elizabeth Sejake
