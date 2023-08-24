Brics must not necessarily be seen as a threat to the current world order, although it is also meant to counter the power and influence of the US and its allies. A power block in itself is not a bad thing.
It secures members against reckless power abuses by certain countries like in Ukraine. If Ukraine had been an EU member country already, the Russian invasion would not have taken place. Members of power blocs are bound by their membership to the aims and guidelines of the block.
In principle it inhibits members from military adventures into other countries both within and outside the block. A block regulates and self-regulates. It regulates relations, economic, political and military within the block and also in its interaction with other countries and blocks. In essence, it has a stabilising effect.
The European Union, the African Union, the Arab League, the OAS, Asean and many others are examples. Of course such blocs are most effective where there are natural communalities and geographic proximity.
It is in this regard that Brics will have challenges and already has – there has been little progress in its targets since 2010. In addition, the emphasis is not on natural cohesion, but rather on the common opponent, namely the US and its allies that are traditionally described as the “free world”.
As the saying goes: An enemy of my enemy, is my friend. It is interesting that our president tried to explain SA’s stance on the war in Ukraine, which led to severe criticism in SA itself and internationally. In addition, the absence of Vladimir Putin is an illustration of the influence of the US and its allies and has had an impact on the summit right from the start.
The world is observing the summit with great interest. Any efforts to destabilise the current world order will also have serious implications for SA.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Brics not a threat to world order
