The security cluster cannot deal with the construction mafia because they were created by the ANC. The construction mafia are known to the police, however, they cannot be arrested because there are allegations that politicians and the police are involved.
If these hooligans were ordinary citizens, they would have been arrested a long time ago and sentenced if found guilty. Fikile Mbalula would have made lot of noise and demanded they be arrested.
In my opinion, RDP houses were supposed to be built by the department of public works. This would have created jobs for many poor black people throughout the country, but the ANC government decided to empower a few connected individuals by dishing out tenders.
I am also of the view that the government should only issue tenders for the supply of building materials (bricks, lintels, cement, door frames, window frames, paints, building sand, roofing materials and other building accessories materials and supply of water) when RDP houses are built.
If this was done, it would guarantee that houses could be completed on time. However, our government is obsessed with enriching a few individuals connected to the ANC by issuing tenders to build low cost houses. The government is tasting its own medicine because it allowed lawlessness to please saboteurs to do as they please.
There is no doubt that the ANC radical economic transformation hyenas and vultures are behind the construction mafia. If the government does not put its foot down, mafias will destabilise further the economy of the country and it will appease the RET hyenas and vultures.
Lyborn Rikhotso Giyani
READER LETTER | Construction mafia known to police
Image: Reuters/Paola Chiomante
