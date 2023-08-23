The reciprocity principle entrenched in Matthew 7: 12 demands of us to inculcate a mutually beneficial exchange of support that makes each person feel cared for and loved.
The portfolio committee of basic education failed to continue with its business of the day last Tuesday as it could not quorate. Three members of the opposition parties walked away. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill was to be deliberated on. Its chair Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba lamented the misinformation that was spread about the Bela Bill during the public hearings.
During the apartheid era, misinformation was spread about struggle heroes and heroines. This day, the ruling party does the same about its critics of corruption and looting of state resources. I think the ANC needs serious self-examination. They lecture right but move left. They have bred a confused and broken nation. The recent Crowthorne Christian Academy saga further illustrates the character of leadership we have adopted in SA.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | ANC confusing the nation
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The reciprocity principle entrenched in Matthew 7: 12 demands of us to inculcate a mutually beneficial exchange of support that makes each person feel cared for and loved.
The portfolio committee of basic education failed to continue with its business of the day last Tuesday as it could not quorate. Three members of the opposition parties walked away. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill was to be deliberated on. Its chair Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba lamented the misinformation that was spread about the Bela Bill during the public hearings.
During the apartheid era, misinformation was spread about struggle heroes and heroines. This day, the ruling party does the same about its critics of corruption and looting of state resources. I think the ANC needs serious self-examination. They lecture right but move left. They have bred a confused and broken nation. The recent Crowthorne Christian Academy saga further illustrates the character of leadership we have adopted in SA.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos