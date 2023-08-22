In the 1960s to 80s traditional handmade beadwork items were sold on the Durban beachfront and at other holiday places. These items were made of small beads of various colours, threaded onto cotton and worked into necklaces, belts, doilies and other items by skilled craftswomen.
These articles are rare now. I have seen modern forms of these necklaces made of coarse big beads; not nearly as good as the original African beadwork.
Baskets and laundry bins were woven by locals out of split bamboo or thin tree twigs. These were sold on the Durban beachfront, at roadsides and by hawkers in the city. A big tin of cake or dish of food could be placed in one of these baskets and be easily carried. The firm sides of the baskets prevented the contents from being damaged.
In some areas stone carvings were also sold.
To ensure these and other local crafts don’t die out, they could be taught to younger people. People who do seasonal work in farming or tourism could learn and do these crafts in less busy periods. Stalls to sell these goods could be established in tourist and holiday areas and at petrol stations on the roads to these areas.
Jane M Thomson, The Hill Extension, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Revive crafts by teaching skills to youth
