I, like many, do not feel a need to sing praises for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. The job done was necessary. Last week saw the official reopening of the revamped Vereeniging taxi rank.
Wasteful expenditure is still incurred at the incomplete adjacent taxi rank. Ungainfully employed security guards through a tender continue to protect a white elephant. Glaring inequalities carry on. Passengers and other taxi rank users pay R3 to use a toilet.
The nearby Marks Park centre anchored by Shoprite store charges the same. Also, the train station shopping centre follows suit. This CBD is patronised by low-income groups. The surrounding suburban shopping centres charge zilch to the upper-income people.
Effective unemployment stands at 42,1% as per the second quarter labour force survey of this year, and poverty is worsening. Around these crowded downtown precincts, the vulnerable publicly urinate against walls and defecate wherever they can find sheltered space due to lack of proper facilities. For 8,000 jobs in Nasi iSpani, 1,2-million applications were received, according to Lesufi. It is a democracy of financial exclusion, where the basic human right of sanitation is denied to many.
Some toilet seats are already missing. Not long, water taps will be removed. Illegal drugs are still openly peddled and illicit goods sold.
Deploy two or more crime prevention wardens at the taxi rank. Erect and rent out a car wash outlet to prevent filth and surface erosion by the uncontrolled informal washers. No vehicle repair should be allowed to avoid soot, grime and prevent facility damage.
Soon the rank will be an eyesore if law and order is not strictly enforced from the onset.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Premier Lesufi deserves no praise
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
