READER LETTER | It's wrong for ANC to shield its leaders

The ANC presidency is a very powerful position. This position tames members of the glorious movement into treating the incumbent like a demigod. Instead of serving the political organisation, members tend to serve the president.
Interestingly, the governing party presidents (I am referring to those who served during the democratic era) have proven to have feet of clay. They committed costly mistakes, which warranted them to step down or step aside. However, they never did.
Former president Thabo Mbeki succeeded Nelson Mandela. Mbeki had a very different style to that of his predecessor.
During his tenure, HIV/Aids was ravaging the nation. Developed countries were giving their infected citizens ARVs, which prolonged their lives. Instead of following suite, Mbeki entered the scientific debate by raising the question “does HIV cause Aids?”
Entered Jacob Zuma. Quite honestly, the nation didn’t expect much from Msholozi. And he didn’t disappoint. His cabinet was not composed of the best cadres and some of his appointments were questionable. But he didn’t care.
The former public protector professor Thuli Madonsela uncovered that the president’s house in Nkandla was developed by the taxpayers’ money. Zuma denied it, as expected. The ANC also came to his defence. It was embarrassing.
When he took to power, Cyril Ramaphosa was seen as the Messiah who will take this country out of its troubles. Ramaphosa came with a ticket of fighting corruption. The nation believed him because he is a businessperson.
A year or so ago, money in a foreign currency was found in Ramaphosa's farm in Phala Phala. The president has tried to explain how the money ended up under a sofa on his farm but his explanation does not add up.
It is clear from the above that the governing party has a penchant for defending its presidents, sometimes at the expense of the nation. This has made the ANC presidents untouchable. This is wrong.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | It's wrong for ANC to shield its leaders
Image: Thapelo Morebudi.
The ANC presidency is a very powerful position. This position tames members of the glorious movement into treating the incumbent like a demigod. Instead of serving the political organisation, members tend to serve the president.
Interestingly, the governing party presidents (I am referring to those who served during the democratic era) have proven to have feet of clay. They committed costly mistakes, which warranted them to step down or step aside. However, they never did.
Former president Thabo Mbeki succeeded Nelson Mandela. Mbeki had a very different style to that of his predecessor.
During his tenure, HIV/Aids was ravaging the nation. Developed countries were giving their infected citizens ARVs, which prolonged their lives. Instead of following suite, Mbeki entered the scientific debate by raising the question “does HIV cause Aids?”
Entered Jacob Zuma. Quite honestly, the nation didn’t expect much from Msholozi. And he didn’t disappoint. His cabinet was not composed of the best cadres and some of his appointments were questionable. But he didn’t care.
The former public protector professor Thuli Madonsela uncovered that the president’s house in Nkandla was developed by the taxpayers’ money. Zuma denied it, as expected. The ANC also came to his defence. It was embarrassing.
When he took to power, Cyril Ramaphosa was seen as the Messiah who will take this country out of its troubles. Ramaphosa came with a ticket of fighting corruption. The nation believed him because he is a businessperson.
A year or so ago, money in a foreign currency was found in Ramaphosa's farm in Phala Phala. The president has tried to explain how the money ended up under a sofa on his farm but his explanation does not add up.
It is clear from the above that the governing party has a penchant for defending its presidents, sometimes at the expense of the nation. This has made the ANC presidents untouchable. This is wrong.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Phala Phala findings ‘raise more questions than answers’ – civil society
Ramaphosa off the hook as Sarb releases Phala Phala report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos