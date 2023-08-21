I once attended a meeting wherein the school-governing body was to present their take on what was supposed to be unanimously agreed school rules and regulations to the parents. One of the topics was the school uniform.
Before the meeting started, I was assured, and this was attested by the duly-signed minutes, that they had unanimously agreed on what was to be presented to the parents. Lo and behold, the chairperson of the SGB, when asked by the parents of the choice of the uniform, started questioning the decision himself.
Why do I recount this anecdote? Some top politicians holding government positions when confronted with tricky situations start behaving like they have nothing to do with the matter in question. A case in point here is that of the almost obscure minister of transport who started throwing tantrums against the City of Cape Town for impounding minibus taxis.. The minibus taxi industry can hold the country to ransom if left unchecked.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Taxis no political football
Image: Gallo Images/ER Lombard
I once attended a meeting wherein the school-governing body was to present their take on what was supposed to be unanimously agreed school rules and regulations to the parents. One of the topics was the school uniform.
Before the meeting started, I was assured, and this was attested by the duly-signed minutes, that they had unanimously agreed on what was to be presented to the parents. Lo and behold, the chairperson of the SGB, when asked by the parents of the choice of the uniform, started questioning the decision himself.
Why do I recount this anecdote? Some top politicians holding government positions when confronted with tricky situations start behaving like they have nothing to do with the matter in question. A case in point here is that of the almost obscure minister of transport who started throwing tantrums against the City of Cape Town for impounding minibus taxis.. The minibus taxi industry can hold the country to ransom if left unchecked.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos