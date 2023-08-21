READER LETTER | Maredi bore the torch for SA arts

"When an old man dies, a library burns to the ground," writes Chinua Achebe. On August 17, the creative sector sadly received news of the passing of unsung icon of the arts, elder Selaelo Maredi, known for his character as Mahutsana in the classical SABC drama Masakeng.
Maredi, an anti-apartheid activist, playwright of note, veteran actor, producer and seasoned theatre director contributed immensely towards the arts in SA. A true patriot, he had such renowned mission in world arts landscape for years. He received several awards in recognition of his contribution to the arts.
Early in the 1970s, he was involved in Workshop '71, an artistic project that provided him with an opportunity to showcase his talent on the international platform. He toured the world with Survival, a stage play that was at some point staged at the UN Assembly to influence the world to declare apartheid as a crime against humanity.
Maredi acted in productions such as Crossroads and Marabi under the Junction Avenue Theatre company, The Good Women of Sharkville under the stewardship of Janet Smith, and others.
While in exile in the US, he became artistic director at San Francisco Julian Theatre and shared the stage with world-acclaimed stars. During his stay in America he became part of anti-apartheid movements to pressure the South African government to release political prisoners unconditionally, unban liberation organisations and end apartheid.
International acclaimed actor Danny Glover in one meeting singled out Maredi as a true activist who impressed him with his commitment towards the liberation of SA.
Coming back to SA in 1994, Maredi was appointed resident director at the Market Theatre, working with the iconic John Kani, and later in 2003 he became board member of Limpopo Performing Arts Network of Southern Africa.
He penned thought-provoking plays such as Hell, We Can, which was staged at various theatres in the country, including the South African State Theatre in Pretoria. Out of his creative mind came plays such as The Core, Blankage, Beautiful Things, For Better Not for Worse and Bound by Love, which were well-received by arts lovers.
The country is paying lip service to elderly artists and value them less while they are alive. Many true legends of the arts have been sidelined.
The department of sport, arts and culture's well-oiled publicity machine automatically kicks in at the passing of any popular artist. Upon the passing of the elderly artists, we have observed overtime how the department responsible for the creative sector pulls a public relations stunt, strategically using such to market itself.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Maredi bore the torch for SA arts
"When an old man dies, a library burns to the ground," writes Chinua Achebe. On August 17, the creative sector sadly received news of the passing of unsung icon of the arts, elder Selaelo Maredi, known for his character as Mahutsana in the classical SABC drama Masakeng.
Maredi, an anti-apartheid activist, playwright of note, veteran actor, producer and seasoned theatre director contributed immensely towards the arts in SA. A true patriot, he had such renowned mission in world arts landscape for years. He received several awards in recognition of his contribution to the arts.
Early in the 1970s, he was involved in Workshop '71, an artistic project that provided him with an opportunity to showcase his talent on the international platform. He toured the world with Survival, a stage play that was at some point staged at the UN Assembly to influence the world to declare apartheid as a crime against humanity.
Maredi acted in productions such as Crossroads and Marabi under the Junction Avenue Theatre company, The Good Women of Sharkville under the stewardship of Janet Smith, and others.
While in exile in the US, he became artistic director at San Francisco Julian Theatre and shared the stage with world-acclaimed stars. During his stay in America he became part of anti-apartheid movements to pressure the South African government to release political prisoners unconditionally, unban liberation organisations and end apartheid.
International acclaimed actor Danny Glover in one meeting singled out Maredi as a true activist who impressed him with his commitment towards the liberation of SA.
Coming back to SA in 1994, Maredi was appointed resident director at the Market Theatre, working with the iconic John Kani, and later in 2003 he became board member of Limpopo Performing Arts Network of Southern Africa.
He penned thought-provoking plays such as Hell, We Can, which was staged at various theatres in the country, including the South African State Theatre in Pretoria. Out of his creative mind came plays such as The Core, Blankage, Beautiful Things, For Better Not for Worse and Bound by Love, which were well-received by arts lovers.
The country is paying lip service to elderly artists and value them less while they are alive. Many true legends of the arts have been sidelined.
The department of sport, arts and culture's well-oiled publicity machine automatically kicks in at the passing of any popular artist. Upon the passing of the elderly artists, we have observed overtime how the department responsible for the creative sector pulls a public relations stunt, strategically using such to market itself.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos