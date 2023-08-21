The ANC, which has been in power for a long time, seems to be losing its grip on power as the elections loom. Opposition parties are making plans to take over. The DA has started a pact called “Moonshot” to work together with other parties to try and remove the ANC from power after the elections.
The ANC is currently weak because of all the fighting within the party. Both sides of the party are stealing from the country, hence, they are scared that a new government will reveal their corruption. The only way they can keep their power and continue to steal is by uniting.
The thing is, if they unite, disillusioned ANC members and voters may be tricked into thinking the party is not as corrupt as it seems and vote for them. Remember the majority of ANC voters stayed away from the polls because of the divisions within the party.
A sure way to keep the thieves in power will be for ANC supporters to come out and vote for the party. This would be bad for our country. Even if the ANC loses, these corrupt leaders will do everything in their power to make sure they don’t go to jail which includes creating anarchy and civil war. We as voters must be careful not to be fooled by unity talks.
We should vote based on the good of our country, not on empty promises. The Moonshot pact should be careful about uniting the ANC for the wrong reasons. We don’t want the corrupt leaders to stay in power. The parties aligned to the Moonshot Pact should talk less and plan more. It’s still too early to be celebrating ANC losing the elections.
Visvin Reddy, Morningside, Durban
READER LETTER | ANC 'unity' is just to lure voters
