Letters

READER LETTER | Multiparty unity will help save SA

By READER LETTER - 18 August 2023 - 09:48
Several political parties have made a commitment to ensure that the country has a 'stable, viable and effective' government, with the ANC and EFF on the opposition benches. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

After reading in the Sunday Times, August 13, 2023, an article written by Prof William Gumede of the School of Governance at Wits, I thought finally, SA might be onto something really good that will no doubt save our beloved country.

I always make it a point to read his articles as he has unequalled insight into the problems and possible answers to the insurmountable, intricate challenges facing this country and I am already more than hopeful that the coalition talks taking place under his guidance and direction in Kempton Park, these two days is all that SA needs to rise from the gloom and doom that had come to characterise our country.

We have long been praying for Gods intervention. This is it. Praise the Lord.

Multiparty unity, for the good of all the people of SA. There cant be anything greater than that.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

