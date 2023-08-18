×

Letters

READER LETTER | Let us eradicate GBV from our communities

By READER LETTER - 18 August 2023 - 09:55
Marden Rockman shows her poster message against gender-based violence.
Marden Rockman shows her poster message against gender-based violence.
Image: THEO JEPTHA

The recent Gauteng crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022/23 have revealed that 189 women and 61 children have been murdered in Gauteng. These numbers are shocking and once again highlight that the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) is increasing, despite the Gauteng provincial government (GPG) initiating many campaigns to fight this issue.

These horrifying statistics remind us of the urgent need for concrete actions to address this crisis and ensure the safety of our communities.

Assault and gender-based violence have been identified as the main drivers of these crimes, making it imperative to find effective ways to address the root causes and protect the vulnerable.

There has been a significant surge in rape, attempted murder, and other contact crimes against women and children. We cannot turn a blind eye to these disturbing trends. It is high time that we intensify finding solutions to prevent these heinous acts and provide support for victims.

Johannesburg has reported the highest number of domestic violence cases, amounting to 4,414 or 38.5% of a total of 11,454 cases in Gauteng. This highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions and support services to ensure the safety of individuals in abusive relationships.

While the authorities are requesting the public to find non-violent means to resolve conflicts, we must go beyond such requests. It is essential to strengthen our education and awareness programmes that challenge harmful gender norms, promote healthy relationships, and foster empathy and respect from an early age.

Furthermore, we must ensure that law enforcement agencies have the necessary resources, training, and support to tackle gender-based violence effectively. Professionally trained officers can make a significant difference in response to these crimes and improve the chances of ensuring justice for the victims.

As a society, we cannot allow gender-based violence to become the norm. Let us unite in the fight against this epidemic, creating a safer environment for all. By addressing the root causes and promoting a culture of respect and equality, we can work towards eradicating gender-based violence from our communities. 

Crezane Bosch, MPL and DA Gauteng shadow MEC for community safety

CRIME STATS | More women, children murdered between April and June

Forty more women and 50 children were killed between April and June 2023, dealing a blow to the fight to tackle violence against women and children.
News
6 hours ago

