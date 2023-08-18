The much-anticipated meeting of the bunch of losers and ambitious dreamers is set to start today and last for two days where the initiators, the DA, will hold a tête-à-tête with a mix of smaller and legendary parties with the the sole aim of removing the ANC during the 2024 general elections.
I am referring to the coalition dream because only the ANC has sustained a coalition arrangement since our first democratically elected government and to date we still have a serving minister who is not from the ruling party. Fast forward to the 2016 local elections and such a trend gained traction in the mostly hung metros and municipalities and the arrangement hasn’t delivered any desired results other than the bickering in the running and subsequently failure to service the very same voters who put them into power.
The less said about the current local government coalition arrangements with the very same DA being accused of wanting to rule with it, disregarding smaller partners, the better. We have lost count how many times we have had a mayor in Johannesburg as a result of the instability this coalition has brought. Just imagine that situation happening nationally where junior partners will be holding the majority partner hostage because they don’t agree on a particular policy directive.
The coalition of the wounded and ambitious will never see the light of the day because all those parties don’t share the same ideology and the DA “baas” mentality towards junior coalition partners will be the deal breaker considering its history in most of its failed arrangements in the metros.
Lesego Shabangu, Capital View, Pretoria
READER LETTER | DA’s coalition dream won’t see the light of day
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
The much-anticipated meeting of the bunch of losers and ambitious dreamers is set to start today and last for two days where the initiators, the DA, will hold a tête-à-tête with a mix of smaller and legendary parties with the the sole aim of removing the ANC during the 2024 general elections.
I am referring to the coalition dream because only the ANC has sustained a coalition arrangement since our first democratically elected government and to date we still have a serving minister who is not from the ruling party. Fast forward to the 2016 local elections and such a trend gained traction in the mostly hung metros and municipalities and the arrangement hasn’t delivered any desired results other than the bickering in the running and subsequently failure to service the very same voters who put them into power.
The less said about the current local government coalition arrangements with the very same DA being accused of wanting to rule with it, disregarding smaller partners, the better. We have lost count how many times we have had a mayor in Johannesburg as a result of the instability this coalition has brought. Just imagine that situation happening nationally where junior partners will be holding the majority partner hostage because they don’t agree on a particular policy directive.
The coalition of the wounded and ambitious will never see the light of the day because all those parties don’t share the same ideology and the DA “baas” mentality towards junior coalition partners will be the deal breaker considering its history in most of its failed arrangements in the metros.
Lesego Shabangu, Capital View, Pretoria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos