Sowetan (14/08/23) cartoonist Yalo excellently captured the horror the SAPS goes through every day. Surely, in a country with such high politically related unrest, lawlessness, murder, etc SA police members are the most hardworking in the world.
The broken ungrateful society of SA expect poorly resourced police members to be on top of their game when dealing with each and every violent protest, unruly citizens, rude drivers, rebellious students, undocumented migrates, etc. In most cases, police are left alone to face bricks, burning tyres, petrol bombs, insults and abusive communities, yet they’re not responsible for the policies that government passed.
The police mandate is to enforce the law of the country without fear or favour. But aggrieved communities see it fit to direct their frustrations with government’s poor service delivery towards police members. Of course you’ll find those police officers who’re not upholding their oath but the majority are hard working and proud to serve the country.
In dangerous situations whereby police commit fatal errors due to actions beyond their control, the same public which failed to act within the boundaries of the law suddenly demand justice. “Police officers perform a noble service that requires integrity, bravery and a deep sense of commitment to justice,” wrote an unknown writer.
It’s the responsibility of police management to lead from the front and reclaim public confidence. If only the country can bear in mind that a law-abiding society contributes towards an excellent police service.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Law-abiding society contributes towards an excellent police service
Image: Gareth Wilson
Sowetan (14/08/23) cartoonist Yalo excellently captured the horror the SAPS goes through every day. Surely, in a country with such high politically related unrest, lawlessness, murder, etc SA police members are the most hardworking in the world.
The broken ungrateful society of SA expect poorly resourced police members to be on top of their game when dealing with each and every violent protest, unruly citizens, rude drivers, rebellious students, undocumented migrates, etc. In most cases, police are left alone to face bricks, burning tyres, petrol bombs, insults and abusive communities, yet they’re not responsible for the policies that government passed.
The police mandate is to enforce the law of the country without fear or favour. But aggrieved communities see it fit to direct their frustrations with government’s poor service delivery towards police members. Of course you’ll find those police officers who’re not upholding their oath but the majority are hard working and proud to serve the country.
In dangerous situations whereby police commit fatal errors due to actions beyond their control, the same public which failed to act within the boundaries of the law suddenly demand justice. “Police officers perform a noble service that requires integrity, bravery and a deep sense of commitment to justice,” wrote an unknown writer.
It’s the responsibility of police management to lead from the front and reclaim public confidence. If only the country can bear in mind that a law-abiding society contributes towards an excellent police service.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos