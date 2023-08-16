×

Letters

READER LETTER | Commissioner uses his discretion to release Zuma

By READER LETTER - 16 August 2023 - 07:57
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Your editorial on the controversial release of former president Jacob Zuma refers.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that we are at the point immediately before the illegal decision by the former commissioner of correctional services to release Zuma.

Crucially, the present commissioner has the discretion to decide on the release of Zuma. This is a subjective and not an objective decision. It was in the hands of the commissioner to decide if Zuma had already served out his sentence while out on parole.

One wonders whether the president was not certain if the commissioner would indeed release Zuma hence his intervention in the matter.

Ultimately this furore over the release of Zuma should be laid at the inconsistent ruling by the courts in crucial issues. The Concourt took the unprecedented decision and ordered the release of Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Walus while the SCA placed this responsibility in the hands of the commissioner.

It is curious that the DA, the Freedom Front Plus and some political parties did not oppose the release of an assassin who almost succeeded in plunging this country into a civil war yet they are strongly opposed to the release of Zuma in terms of the powers conferred to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the constitution.

Jeffrey Mothuloe, e-mail

